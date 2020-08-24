wrestling / News
WWE United States Championship Match Set For WWE Payback
We have our first full, official match for this coming weekend’s WWE Payback, with the United States Championship set to be defended. WWE has announced that Apollo Crews will defend the title against Bobby Lashley at the PPV.
The announcement comes a day after Crews successfully retained the title against Lashley’s Hurt Business comrade MVP at SummerSlam. Payback takes place this coming Sunday from the ThunderDome in Orlando’s Amway Center and will air on WWE Network. Previously announced was a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship defense from Sasha Banks and Bayley, though their opponents aren’t yet known. WWE’s announcement reads:
United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley
Apollo Crews may have prevailed over MVP, but that doesn’t mean he’s seen the last of The Hurt Business.
Crews will have to go through The Hurt Business’ All Mighty when defends his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley at WWE Payback.
Warring with MVP for months, Crews has become the primary target of his loquacious rival’s newly formed battalion. The fast-rising champion turned aside MVP’s best at SummerSlam, but Lashley represents an entirely different challenge with his unparalleled strength.
And few know of Lashley’s brute power better than Crews, who was out of action for weeks after being injured by The All Mighty’s Full Nelson.
Can Crews keep his first-ever title reign rolling, or will Lashley bring the gold home to The Hurt Business?
Don’t miss WWE Payback on the award-winning WWE Network, streaming on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
