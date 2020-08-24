WWE United States Championship Match Set For WWE Payback

We have our first full, official match for this coming weekend’s WWE Payback, with the United States Championship set to be defended. WWE has announced that Apollo Crews will defend the title against Bobby Lashley at the PPV.

The announcement comes a day after Crews successfully retained the title against Lashley’s Hurt Business comrade MVP at SummerSlam. Payback takes place this coming Sunday from the ThunderDome in Orlando’s Amway Center and will air on WWE Network. Previously announced was a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship defense from Sasha Banks and Bayley, though their opponents aren’t yet known. WWE’s announcement reads: