WWE Universal Championship Match Official For Money in the Bank

It’s official: Braun Strowman will face Bray Wyatt in his first PPV defense of his WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Strowman would face Wyatt at the PPV with the championship he won from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 on the line.

The match is one of three officially set for the PPV thus far along with the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank matches. We’ll have a full card after tonight’s shows. Money In The Bank takes place on May 10th and airs live on WWE Network.