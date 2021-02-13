WWE Universal Title Bout, Second Chamber Match Set For Elimination Chamber

We have another Elimination Chamber match and a WWE Universal Championship match for this month’s Elimination Chamber PPV. On the opening of tonight’s Smackdown, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns announced that the brand’s Chamber match will be for a shot against Reigns for the Universal Title later in the evening.

Adam Pearce announced the first two competitors as Kevin Owens and Jey Uso, with the other four competitors earning their shots in qualifying matches on tonight’s Smackdown. Sami Zayn and King Corbin have qualified so far, defeating Rey Mysterio and Dominick Mysterio to do so.

We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV, which takes place on February 21st and airs live on WWE Network, after Smackdown.