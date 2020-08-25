WWE Universal Title No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match Set For Payback

The Fiend’s newly-won WWE Universal Championship will be defended in a No Holds Barred triple threat match at Payback this coming Sunday. WWE has announced that Wyatt’s persona will defend the title against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at the PPV, which airs Sunday from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Fiend defeated Strowman for the championship in the main event of last night’s show, only to have Reigns make his return to WWE and attack both Strowman and The Fiend. He hadn’t been seen on WWE television since before WrestleMania.

