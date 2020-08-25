wrestling / News
WWE Universal Title No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match Set For Payback
The Fiend’s newly-won WWE Universal Championship will be defended in a No Holds Barred triple threat match at Payback this coming Sunday. WWE has announced that Wyatt’s persona will defend the title against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at the PPV, which airs Sunday from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
The Fiend defeated Strowman for the championship in the main event of last night’s show, only to have Reigns make his return to WWE and attack both Strowman and The Fiend. He hadn’t been seen on WWE television since before WrestleMania.
The announcement reads:
The Big Dog left no room for interpretation when he made his shocking return at SummerSlam: He wants the Universal Championship.
But to get it, Roman Reigns will have to go through two of the most powerful and demented forces in all of WWE as he challenges new champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and “The Monster” Braun Strowman in a massive No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match.
Locked in a bizarre and heated conflict for weeks, Wyatt and Strowman saw their issues catalyzed by Strowman’s descent into madness, completing his change into “The Monster.”
But when their bitter rivalry came to a cataclysmic head at SummerSlam, not even Strowman’s transformation was enough to overcome “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a barbaric Falls Count Anywhere Match. Wyatt needed not one, but two Sister Abigails on the ring’s exposed wooden boards to keep “The Monster” down.
Reigns wasted no time after the titanic title tilt to Spear his way right into the Universal Championship picture, leaving both men lying after an intense assault and hoisting the Universal Title high.
Given the destruction wrecked already by these Superstars, what’s in store when they all collide? And who will leave with the Universal Title?
Catch WWE Payback on the award-winning WWE Network, streaming on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
