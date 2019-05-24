wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Eat Bugs, WWE Universe Preview, NXT UK, More
May 24, 2019
– WWE posted a video of Ember Moon and The Revival eating insects at the Bear Grylls Adventure theme park in Birmingham, England during the recent European tour.
– WWE released a preview of the upcoming mobile game WWE Universe:
Here’s a sneak peak at the #WWEUniverse awaiting you! https://t.co/ezTpjj5XLT #ItsYourUniverse pic.twitter.com/T9naEK1Wkk
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
– NXT UK next week will have Toni Storm defending the NXT UK Women’s Title against Nina Samuels and Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Gallagher.
