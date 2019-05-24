May 24, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE posted a video of Ember Moon and The Revival eating insects at the Bear Grylls Adventure theme park in Birmingham, England during the recent European tour.

– WWE released a preview of the upcoming mobile game WWE Universe:

– NXT UK next week will have Toni Storm defending the NXT UK Women’s Title against Nina Samuels and Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Gallagher.