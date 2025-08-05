– During a recent interview with Fightful, Chris Weaver, the director of Netflix’s WWE: Unreal, explained that WWE did not dictate the storylines that emerged in the docuseries. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

WWE: Unreal director Chris Weaver on how they advised WWE what would work for the series: “It was very much us telling them what we thought would be good for this series and then we get feedback on that. There was maybe an instance or two where they were like, ‘You might want to do this,’ but not black and white, ‘John Cena is going to turn heel.’ It’s not like that. It was just, ’You might consider following this person a little more than you might have thought. They would allude to stuff, but it was very much us saying, ‘Here are the characters we like and would make a good television show and entertaining.'”

On how they adapted with the show over time: “As we learned more what the creative would be and their story arc for the longer view, we would adapt and adjust and some people would come off the board. Jade gets hurt, so we know we’re not going to follow Jade until she comes back. It was very much us saying, ‘Here is what we would like to do,’ and almost every single time it was, ‘Sure’ or ‘Consider this also,’ but they didn’t really push us any direction on who to follow or what to shoot.”

WWE: Unreal is streaming now on Netflix. The series has reportedly been renewed for a second season, but an announcement has not yet been made on the show’s eventual return.