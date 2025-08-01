WWE: Unreal Director Hopeful For Second Season

WWE: Unreal director Chris Weaver says he hopes that they can do another season of the show. Netflix premiered the docuseries earlier this week and Weaver spoke with Fightful’s Joel Pearl and Jeremy Lambert for an interview in which he expressed hope for another run of episodes.

“We, me, NFL Films, we hope to keep going,” Weaver said. “Netflix does a really good job of evaluating reaction and feedback. They see that quickly and determine how they way to pursue.”

He continued, “My hope is it’ll keep going. I hope it goes for a long time. It’s been a great change of pace for me. I love doing football, but this has been an absolute blast. I hope it keeps going and I hope there’s more for the wrestling world to tune into and talk about.”

The show is currently available on Netflix.