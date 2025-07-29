WWE: Unreal Director On How Much Access He Had, If Talent Played For The Camera, More

WWE: Unreal director Chris Weaver reflected on shooting the series in a new interview discussing the access they had, the one place they didn’t film and more. Weaver spoke with THR about directing the docuseries, which is now available on Netflix (or recap of episode one is here), and you can see some highlights below:

On if the show was a Netflix demand as a companion to Raw: “You know, we did Quarterback and Receiver, another season of Quarterback with Netflix. So we already have an understanding of…their sort of expectations and their— what they expect in a follow series like this, because of history. Now, and I don’t want to go into Quarterback, except to say that I was heavily involved in that first season as well, and that was more of a journey of exploration. And I remember we— I watched [shows like Full Swing and Formula 1: Drive to Survive] when we were starting Quarterback, to just see how it was approached, and what the commonalities were…we learned more on those shows how to get to where we are in WWE: Unreal, but this is a different beast. So there were similarities and there were differences, but generally we had an understanding of what Netflix wanted.”

On if there was anywhere they couldn’t film: That’s always my one of my fears is, I hope people don’t watch this and go, ‘Well, there’s not that much access’ — so I love hearing you say that. When we started the process and we had our very first meetings (with WWE), we’re like, ‘Listen, we’ve seen a lot of stuff in our history here, and you gotta trust us. Let us just film it. You won’t regret…’— you’re basically asking them for trust. And they said, ‘Yep, we’re gonna let you.’ And they did. I think the only thing I can think of— I don’t remember ever being told ‘no’ to something. There may have been suggestions, like, ‘ Man, you don’t really want to do that,’ or something. But we never got a hard ‘no’ from WWE.

I will say, the first event we scouted— we scouted an event here in Philly, early on before we started actually filming. It was a Raw or SmackDown, I can’t remember honestly in November. We went to kind of get the lay of the land, and somebody had kind of said, ‘Listen, that’s the locker room. Don’t go in the locker room unless a wrestler tells you to come in the locker room. So that was sort of the only place I can remember. And again, it wasn’t, ‘Don’t go in there, but it was like, you’d be wise to be careful, because you don’t want to turn off somebody in there.’ That’s the only thing I can think of.

On if he thought the talent or execs ramped things up for the cameras or if they were natural: “I mean, generally the latter. You can never really know how genuine anybody is — not just in wrestling — but how genuine anyone is when you put a camera in front of them, right? And what I would say is, the entire thing could have been ‘fake,’ so to speak, or have been staged, or kayfabed, however you want to frame it. But if it is, they did such an exceptional job, I can live with it, so to speak. You know, CM Punk…crying after the WrestleMania (41), main event— I think that’s Phil Brooks having an emotional moment when he’s talking to me. Can somebody argue that he’s, you know, performing and turning it up a notch for the cameras? Yeah, you could say that, but I didn’t feel that, and I don’t know that.

“It’s a good question, and I’ve actually thought about this quite a bit going into the project, throughout the project, now that we’ve sort of wrapped it up. But the answer is, I don’t know how genuine anyone is at any given moment. Certainly when you add cameras, and [WWE Superstars are] excellent performers, and I’ll add this: it’s not really your question, but the interviews I got to do on this project— everybody kind of said, ‘You’re going to get good interviews, because these people are performers…’ But it far-exceeded what I ever anticipated. I’ve done hundreds of interviews for NFL Films over the years, and I can tell you, the Michael Hayes interview is — it blows away — it’s my favorite interview I’ve ever done.

“So that’s a longwinded way of saying, I don’t know, but my impression was we’re getting the authentic side of these people. Listen, there’s a lot of cameras around. They’re shooting — you know, WWE has different groups shooting — we’re shooting. There’s the network cameras for the broadcast. And [the wrestlers] would often say, ‘Am I supposed to be in character?’ [And we were like], ‘No, this is NFL Films for the Netflix show.’ And they go, ‘Got it.’ And so a lot of them would ask and want to be sure, and that was another indicator to me that we’re seeing Phil Brooks or, you know, whatever their real names are in each case, but I think we got the most authentic side of a lot of these people.”

On if there was any conversation about blading: “No, never did. It’s the kind of thing that I didn’t even know about. But, you know, again, Eric Powers, my [showrunner], sort of explained a lot of that to me. And like some of the verbiage they’ve used, I guess, historically. But no, it never came up. I’m trying to think of, what was it? K.O. and Cody’s (Royal Rumble) match? And I’d hate to be an authority on that, but my memory is — or what I understand of that, that was authentic and real. I think there was enough evidence that we thought it was real, and so we didn’t feel the need to ask about it.”

On John Cena shooting down a question about his heel turn after it happened: “Yeah, the heel turn — it occurred — and he didn’t want to do any detailing, because the story isn’t over yet when the show comes out, right? That was sort of the way I took it, and he might have messaged it to us even off camera, was the story’s not over. So he didn’t want to dive too far into it?”

On if anyone declined to participate: “I would say no. Once we started understanding where their (story) arcs were headed, we sent them what we thought would work well, and I don’t think anybody turned us down. It was up to WWE Talent Relations to help us get the time with the talent, but nobody said no. When we had this meeting back in October to sort of decide if we were gonna produce [the show], Hunter said, ‘There’s going to be some old heads that might not want to deal with you guys, and might even be turned off, and might even kind of push you away.’

“And so I went in very unsure about how we would be received. And I was pleasantly, I think, surprised is the word, that everybody we worked with — from the top to the performers to the executives, to the crew on the ground, the day-to-day people — everybody was extremely warm and welcoming. Everybody we asked for ended up in the show.”