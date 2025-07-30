WWE: Unreal Director Weighs In On ‘Pulling The Curtain Down’ With Netflix Series

WWE: Unreal director Chris Weaves says that the show is more like “pulling the curtain down” than pulling it back. The series launched on Netflix today and Weaver spoke with Jim Varsallone for a new interiew where he talked about opening up the traditionally secretive backstage area of WWE in the series.

“So, walking into this project, I knew that wrestling historically was pretty tight-lipped and wanted to keep things under wraps for both they want to keep their stories and their reveals secret,” Weaver said (per Fightful). “Plus, just like you said, the mystery of what they’re doing. I think they’ve accepted that, the world knows this is scripted. It’s episodic television. Maybe we can get even more fans to want to enjoy this if they know a little bit more about the people that make it possible. So very deep dive. People actually said, oh, so we’re going to peek behind the curtain. I’m like, no, this isn’t just a peek behind the curtain. This is like pulling the curtain down.”

He continued, “They were very open. We said, ‘let us shoot as much as we possibly can.’ and they did that. They were very warm and receiving and they made us feel like part of the group when we go out on the road or when we go into Stanford, their headquarters in Stanford. So yeah, this is going places that no one’s ever really been with cameras. In fact, one of the first events we shot, we were going and shooting some different things, and even like internal people at WWE were like, ‘whoa, you’re going to shoot that?’ and that’s when I knew, we’re onto something here. We got something special.”

