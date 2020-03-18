WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild Documentary Trailer Released

– As noted, WWE announced an upcoming documentary on NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman’s foray into pro wrestling. WWE released a new trailer today for the upcoming WWE Network documentary, WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild. It will debut on Sunday, March 22 on the Network.

In 1998, Rodman took part in a pay-per-view tag team match where he teamed up with Hollywood Hogan against Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone, which will be showcased in the film. The documentary will feature new interviews with Hogan, Page and former WCW President Eric Bischoff.

The WWE Untold trailer features a clip of Bischoff stating, “I think the tag match involving Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman was one of the highlights of my career.”