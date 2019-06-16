WWE News: Preview for Untold Special on Shane McMahon vs. Kurt Angle, Fully Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre NXT TakeOver Match, Playlist Features The Ultimate Warrior’s Greatest Moments

– WWE released a new WWE Untold clip that features Shane McMahon and Kurt Angle’s Street Fight that took place at King of the Ring 2001. you can check out that preview video below.

– WWE released a full NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III match video that features Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre for Roode’s NXT Championship. You can check out that full match video below.

– In celebration of the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famer the Ultimate Warrior, WWE released a new Playlist video showcasing some of his greatest moments. You can check out that new WWE Playlist video below.