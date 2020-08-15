wrestling / News
WWE Untold Special to Showcase Bayley vs. Sasha Banks
August 15, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Network News reports that there will be a new episode of WWE Untold showcasing the series between Bayley and Sasha Banks in NXT. The new episode debuts on Saturday, August 22 on the WWE Network. The upcoming special will focus on their match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.
