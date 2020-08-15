wrestling / News

WWE Untold Special to Showcase Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

August 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks Bayley WWE

WWE Network News reports that there will be a new episode of WWE Untold showcasing the series between Bayley and Sasha Banks in NXT. The new episode debuts on Saturday, August 22 on the WWE Network. The upcoming special will focus on their match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Sasha Banks, WWE Untold, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading