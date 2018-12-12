wrestling / News
WWE Unveils NXT UK Tag Team Titles
December 12, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has officially revealed the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. The titles were unveiled on this week’s episode. You can see the first official looks at the titles below.
The first champions will be determined in a match at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool on January 12th, with the finals of the NXT UK Tag Team Tournament.
Get your teams ready, gentlemen, because THESE #NXTUK #TagTeamTitles are for the taking! pic.twitter.com/Wx4y6qG3HI
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: @TripleH and @JohnnySaintWWE unveil the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles at the @NXTUK TV taping in #NXTUKPlymouth!
See the very first episode of #NXTUK this Wednesday at 8pm GMT/3pm ET ONLY on @WWENetwork! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/38wdPohjB3
— WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2018