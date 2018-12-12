Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Unveils NXT UK Tag Team Titles

December 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has officially revealed the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. The titles were unveiled on this week’s episode. You can see the first official looks at the titles below.

The first champions will be determined in a match at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool on January 12th, with the finals of the NXT UK Tag Team Tournament.

