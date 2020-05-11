WWE Gives Update on Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio After Money in the Bank

WWE has provided an update on Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio after they were thrown from the roof at Money in the Bank, and worry not: they aren’t dead. In the WWE Now preview that you can see below, McKenzie Mitchell says that Mysterio and Black were only thrown “six feet to a roof below.” The report notes that both men suffered only minor injuries and are cleared to compete.

Black joked on Twitter that he was a ghost and a report today noted that the two landed on crash pads.