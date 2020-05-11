wrestling / News

WWE Gives Update on Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio After Money in the Bank

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has provided an update on Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio after they were thrown from the roof at Money in the Bank, and worry not: they aren’t dead. In the WWE Now preview that you can see below, McKenzie Mitchell says that Mysterio and Black were only thrown “six feet to a roof below.” The report notes that both men suffered only minor injuries and are cleared to compete.

Black joked on Twitter that he was a ghost and a report today noted that the two landed on crash pads.

