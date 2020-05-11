wrestling / News
WWE Gives Update on Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio After Money in the Bank
May 11, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has provided an update on Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio after they were thrown from the roof at Money in the Bank, and worry not: they aren’t dead. In the WWE Now preview that you can see below, McKenzie Mitchell says that Mysterio and Black were only thrown “six feet to a roof below.” The report notes that both men suffered only minor injuries and are cleared to compete.
Black joked on Twitter that he was a ghost and a report today noted that the two landed on crash pads.
Get immediate breaking news on the status of @reymysterio & @WWEAleister following #MITB, @BeckyLynchWWE is set to make a major announcement and much more TONIGHT on #WWERaw!#WWENow pic.twitter.com/jV1VP0xOUZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sting To AEW Rumors Heat Up After He Gets Removed From WWE Figure Line, Cody Tweets
- Note On Why WWE Did Not Trash Vince McMahon’s Office At Money in the Bank
- Jim Cornette on Whether Bret Hart Looks at His Career With Regret, Doesn’t Think Hart is Bitter
- More on Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest on Charges of Sexual Assault