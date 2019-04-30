wrestling / News

WWE News: Alicia Fox Backstage at Last Night’s Raw, Update on Tom Castor

April 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alicia Fox

PWInsider reports that Alicia Fox was also backstage for Raw last night, but she was not used on TV.

As previously reported, NXT referee Tom Castor broke his leg during live event last week. PWInsider reports that Castor is currently in Birmingham, Alabama.

– WWE issued an SEC filing noting that Lone Capital and founder Stephen F. Mandel Jr. bought 2,256,631 shares of WWE stock, which comes out to about 5.1% of the total shares.

