WWE News: Alicia Fox Backstage at Last Night’s Raw, Update on Tom Castor
April 30, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Alicia Fox was also backstage for Raw last night, but she was not used on TV.
– As previously reported, NXT referee Tom Castor broke his leg during live event last week. PWInsider reports that Castor is currently in Birmingham, Alabama.
– WWE issued an SEC filing noting that Lone Capital and founder Stephen F. Mandel Jr. bought 2,256,631 shares of WWE stock, which comes out to about 5.1% of the total shares.
