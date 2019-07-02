wrestling / News
WWE Releases Medical Update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, Strowman Suffered a ‘Possible Separated Pelvis’
– Earlier this morning, WWE released a medical update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, following last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. In their Falls Count Anywhere Match, Strowman speared Lashley through some LED lights. Both men were then taken to the hospital for the angle.
According to WWE’s announcement, Strowman suffered a “possible separated pelvis,” and Lashley is now out of immediate care. The tweet reads, “BREAKING NEWS FROM DALLAS, TX: @BraunStrowman has reportedly been admitted to a local medical facility with a possible separated pelvis. @fightbobby has reportedly been released from immediate care. #Raw” You can check it out below.
BREAKING NEWS FROM DALLAS, TX: @BraunStrowman has reportedly been admitted to a local medical facility with a possible separated pelvis. @fightbobby has reportedly been released from immediate care. #Raw pic.twitter.com/8cQSugfqyb
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says General Managers in WWE Are ‘Played Out’, Describes How He Likes to Write Storylines
- Eric Bischoff Says New Job With WWE Is ‘Biggest Opportunity’ He’s Ever Had In Wrestling, Confirms When He’s Moving to Connecticut
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW