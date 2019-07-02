WWE Releases Medical Update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, Strowman Suffered a ‘Possible Separated Pelvis’

– Earlier this morning, WWE released a medical update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, following last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. In their Falls Count Anywhere Match, Strowman speared Lashley through some LED lights. Both men were then taken to the hospital for the angle.

According to WWE’s announcement, Strowman suffered a “possible separated pelvis,” and Lashley is now out of immediate care. The tweet reads, “BREAKING NEWS FROM DALLAS, TX: @BraunStrowman has reportedly been admitted to a local medical facility with a possible separated pelvis. @fightbobby has reportedly been released from immediate care. #Raw” You can check it out below.