WWE Gives Update on Charlotte Flair After Raw Attack

WWE has offered an update on Charlotte Flair after Nia Jax attacked her on Raw. On Monday’s episode, Jax attacked Flair both before and after Flair’s match against Asuka and slammed her arm into a road case. WWE issued a storyline update which read as follows:

Charlotte Flair is being evaluated for an injury following the ruthless attack by Nia Jax on Raw, WWE.com has learned.

Flair had already suffered an injury in a brawl with Jax prior to her Raw Women’s Title Match with Asuka. After coming up short against The Empress of Tomorrow, The Queen was ruthlessly attacked in the backstage area by Jax, who slammed a road case into Flair’s arm. While the specifics of The Queen’s injury have not been fully determined, it is believed she may have suffered a potential collarbone fracture.

