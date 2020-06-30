wrestling / News

WWE Gives Update on Charlotte Flair Storyline Injury

June 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Nia Jax Raw

WWE provided a storyline update on Charlotte Flair’s “injury” on tonight’s episode of Raw. During Monday’s show, Tom Phillips revealed that Flair has a left collarbone fracture after Nia Jax’s attack from last week.

Flair is taking time off for what is reportedly an elective surgery that may keep her out for the rest of the year.

