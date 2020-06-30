wrestling / News
WWE Gives Update on Charlotte Flair Storyline Injury
June 29, 2020 | Posted by
WWE provided a storyline update on Charlotte Flair’s “injury” on tonight’s episode of Raw. During Monday’s show, Tom Phillips revealed that Flair has a left collarbone fracture after Nia Jax’s attack from last week.
Flair is taking time off for what is reportedly an elective surgery that may keep her out for the rest of the year.
More Trending Stories
- Big E Says He Wasn’t Surprised By Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Wrestling Industry
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role
- Jim Cornette Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Says He Just Has a Fun Sex Life, Addresses Sexual Photos of His Wife
- WWE Reportedly Reached Out to Tessa Blanchard After Impact Firing, More on Release