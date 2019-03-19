WWE Update On Dana Brooke’s ‘Injury’ From RAW

WWE.com has released the following statement on Dana Brooke’s storyline injury at the hands of Ronda Rousey on RAW last night.

Dana Brooke was injured at the hands of Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

The injury occurred after Rousey locked in the Armbar and earned a submission victory over Brooke in their Raw Women’s Championship Match. After the bell, Rousey refused to release the hold and applied additional pressure on Brooke’s left arm.

After a physical altercation involving referees and security guards, Rousey left the arena with her husband, fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne.

Stay with WWE.com as more details on this story become available.