WWE News: Update On Giulia Following Marigold Show, Kairi Sane Backstage At Event

– A new report has an update in Giulia following her match at Marigold Summer Destiny 2024. Giulia was defeated by Sareee in the main event, which was for the inaugural Marigold Championship. Fightful Select reports that Giulia came out of the match unscathed and did not re-aggravate the wrist injury she suffered recently.

Giulia has said she has only a little time left in Marigold, and she is expected to start in NXT once she has finished up there.

– The site also notes that Kairi Sane was backstage at the show. Sane was there visiting and showing support for IYKO SKY, who defeated Utami Hayashishita in a crossover match. No word in whether there are plans for Sane to compete in Marigold at some point.