WWE News: Update On Ilja Dragunov After NXT Vengeance Day, Title Matches Well-Received

– A new report has an update on Ilja Dragunov following his match with Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day. As reported, Dragunov defeated Williams in the main event of Sunday’s PPV. Dragunov then took a uranage to the floor midway through the match from the apron in a scary-looking spot.

While there was some concern from fans online that Dragunov may have been hurt in the spot, Fightful Select reportss that Dragunov was said to be okay after the match. In related news, the report notes that rehearsals for the main event were kept to those who were directly involved in putting it together in order to protect the aftermath where Carmelo Hayes turned on Williams.

– Regarding both the main event and the NXT Women’s Championship match, the report notes that Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom were said to have had a lot of praise for them. The Women’s Title match earned a lot of praise backstage for all three women who were involved, particularly Lola Vice.