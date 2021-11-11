wrestling / News

WWE Gives Update on Kofi Kingston Ahead of WWE Smackdown

November 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Fastlane

WWE has given a medical update on Kofi Kingston following the attack by the Bloodline on last week’s WWE Smackdown. The company posted to their Twitter account to reveal that Kingston suffered an MCL sprain during the attack, which saw the Bloodline take out Xavier Woods and then target Kingston’s knee.

There’s no word as to Kingston’s status for Smackdown, where Woods is set to face Roman Reigns.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading