wrestling / News
WWE Gives Update on Kofi Kingston Ahead of WWE Smackdown
November 10, 2021
WWE has given a medical update on Kofi Kingston following the attack by the Bloodline on last week’s WWE Smackdown. The company posted to their Twitter account to reveal that Kingston suffered an MCL sprain during the attack, which saw the Bloodline take out Xavier Woods and then target Kingston’s knee.
There’s no word as to Kingston’s status for Smackdown, where Woods is set to face Roman Reigns.
Will Sir @TrueKofi be able to join #KingWoods' corner for the showdown against @WWERomanReigns this Friday on #SmackDown? @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/VXFQ8xtFrW
— WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2021
