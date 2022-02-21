wrestling / News

WWE News: Update on Next Saudi Arabia Show, Brie Bella’s Reality Show Airs Season Finale Tomorrow

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A new report is confirming previously-suspected details about when WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show will likely take place. PWInsider reports that the next event is currently being aimed for Riyadh, likely in October.

That report is a follow-up to one previously noted over the weekend that said the Saudi event would be in October or November. WWE just came back from Jeddah, where they held Elimination Chamber.

– The finale of The Real Dirty Dancing, upon which Brie Bella serves as a judge, airs tomorrow night on FOX.

