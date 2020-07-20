WWE Provides Update on Rey Mysterio Following Eye For an Eye Match

WWE has given an update on Rey Mysterio and his “lost eye” following his match with Seth Rollins at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. As noted, Rollins defeated Mysterio by driving his eye into the corner of the steel steps in the match. WWE has provided the following update:

After the sickening conclusion of the Eye for an Eye Match, Charly Caruso provided an update on the condition of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation. Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there’s a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision.

