WWE Gives Update on Rey Mysterio, Says Optic Nerve is ‘Intact’

Rey Mysterio will be able to see again after all despite his ‘injury’ at the hands of Seth Rollins. WWE has provided an update on Mysterio’s condition following his loss to Rollins in their Eye For an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

According to the announcement, “WWE Digital has learned that Rey Mysterio’s vision is improving slowly each day, and that his optic nerve is intact, completely secured and back in its socket. A timeline for Mysterio’s return to the ring is unknown at this time.”

Mysterio has not been seen on TV since Extreme Rules, though his son Dominik took revenge on Rollins last night.