WWE News: Update On Rhea Ripley After Saturday Night’s Main Event, Note On Main Event Timing

– A new report has an update on Rhea Ripley following her match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ripley defeated Nia Jax at the show to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship at the show. Fightful Select reports that Ripley ‘had the wind knocked out of her’ during the match but was okay afterward.

– The report also notes that the main event match looked at first like it might go over time, but ended finishing at the top of the hour as scheduled.