WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday night ended in shocking fashion, with Paul Heyman betraying CM Punk, then Roman Reigns, and aligning himself with Seth Rollins, who existed the night victorious.

After the show, Cathy Kelley provided an update on Roman Reigns during the post-show. She noted that “now is not the time” for an interview with Reigns, but that he existed the gorilla position alone, asking when is the last time Reigns walked alone.