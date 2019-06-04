WWE Gives Update on Seth Rollins After Brock Lesnar’s Attack

– WWE has provided an update on Seth Rollins’ condition after being brutalized by Brock Lesnar on Raw. WWE.com announced that Rollins is at a local medical facility “after sustaining apparent injuries” from Lesnar on Raw.

The full announcement is below. Rollins is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown on Friday, and Lesnar has promised to cash in Money in the Bank on that show.