wrestling / News
WWE Gives Update on Seth Rollins After Brock Lesnar’s Attack
– WWE has provided an update on Seth Rollins’ condition after being brutalized by Brock Lesnar on Raw. WWE.com announced that Rollins is at a local medical facility “after sustaining apparent injuries” from Lesnar on Raw.
The full announcement is below. Rollins is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown on Friday, and Lesnar has promised to cash in Money in the Bank on that show.
Universal Champion Seth Rollins was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation after sustaining apparent injuries at the hands of “Mr. Money in the Bank” Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw.
After Rollins absorbed an opportunistic attack by Baron Corbin, The Architect’s challenger at WWE Super ShowDown, Lesnar entered the arena and brutalized The Beastslayer with a low blow, steel chair strikes, German Suplexes, an outside-the-ring F-5 and the Money in the Bank briefcase itself. During the assault, Lesnar claimed he would cash in his contract on Friday at WWE Super ShowDown – not on Raw as promised.
Stay with all of WWE’s digital platforms for the latest updates on Rollins’ condition.
More Trending Stories
- Michelle McCool On How Her Relationship with Undertaker Started, Hiding Relationship At the Beginning
- Details On Backstage Reaction Within WWE To Jon Moxley’s Interview On Talk Is Jericho
- Shane Helms Recalls Getting Heat For Trying to Get AJ Styles Hired by WWE in 2002
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Talks with Randy Savage in 1996, Attempts To Bring In John Madden For WrestleMania