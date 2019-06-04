wrestling / News

WWE Gives Update on Seth Rollins After Brock Lesnar’s Attack

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Raw 6-3-19

– WWE has provided an update on Seth Rollins’ condition after being brutalized by Brock Lesnar on Raw. WWE.com announced that Rollins is at a local medical facility “after sustaining apparent injuries” from Lesnar on Raw.

The full announcement is below. Rollins is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown on Friday, and Lesnar has promised to cash in Money in the Bank on that show.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation after sustaining apparent injuries at the hands of “Mr. Money in the Bank” Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw.

After Rollins absorbed an opportunistic attack by Baron Corbin, The Architect’s challenger at WWE Super ShowDown, Lesnar entered the arena and brutalized The Beastslayer with a low blow, steel chair strikes, German Suplexes, an outside-the-ring F-5 and the Money in the Bank briefcase itself. During the assault, Lesnar claimed he would cash in his contract on Friday at WWE Super ShowDown – not on Raw as promised.

Stay with all of WWE’s digital platforms for the latest updates on Rollins’ condition.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading