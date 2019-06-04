WWE Gives Update on Seth Rollins’ Super ShowDown Status After Brock Lesnar Attack

– WWE has a new update on Seth Rollins’ status for this week’s Super ShowDown after Brock Lesnar’s attack on last night’s Raw. The company has posted an update, which notes that “After undergoing medical evaluation, Universal Champion Seth Rollins vows to be at WWE Super ShowDown this Friday, where he is slated to defend the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin.”

The original update said that Rollins was taken to a medical facility last night following Lesnar’s assault. Lesnar has vowed to cash in Money in the Bank at Super Showdown.