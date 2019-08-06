Update on WWE Smackdown Live Touring Schedule Post-FOX Move

– As previously reported, PWInsider had details on the changes to the WWE touring schedule after Smackdown Live moves to FOX on Friday, October 4. This would include WWE running a touring loop that would go from Friday through Sunday, except on days where there are Sunday pay-per-view cards.

Friday. There will then be live events on Saturdays and Sundays, except on the Sundays where there are PPV events.

During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the revised touring schedule post-FOX move.

According to Meltzer, the Raw touring schedule will remain the same. However, he stated that Smackdown Live’s general touring schedule will start with a non-televised live event on Thursday, and the Smackdown Live TV show will be broadcast on Friday, with two more house shows on Saturday and Sunday (Except on Sundays featuring a WWE PPV event) before they can return home. Meltzer noted that WWE won’t necessarily keep the format for this schedule every week, but this is the general plan.