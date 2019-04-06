wrestling / News

Various News: Update on WWE Stocks, Top 10 Shocking WrestleMania Moments, Indie Referee Travels to Next Gig in Full Gear

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fairfield Current has an article on WWE stock and investments. Per the report, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now has an investment in WWE worth $624,000.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 Shocking WrestleMania Moments. You can check out the new video in the player below.

– Indie wrestling referee Bryce Remsburg was traveling in a New York City subway in his full referee gear for his next gig. He shared a photo of this on his Twitter account, which you can see below.

