Various News: Update on WWE Stocks, Top 10 Shocking WrestleMania Moments, Indie Referee Travels to Next Gig in Full Gear
– Fairfield Current has an article on WWE stock and investments. Per the report, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now has an investment in WWE worth $624,000.
– WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 Shocking WrestleMania Moments. You can check out the new video in the player below.
– Indie wrestling referee Bryce Remsburg was traveling in a New York City subway in his full referee gear for his next gig. He shared a photo of this on his Twitter account, which you can see below.
Rode the NYC subway in full referee gear and no one said a word. Achievement unlocked? pic.twitter.com/gxEaZRkwc5
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) April 4, 2019
