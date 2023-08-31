WWE Provides Update On Xavier Woods’ Injury, Says He Suffered ‘Cervical Strain’

As previously reported, Xavier Woods noted he won’t be wrestling on next week’s WWE RAW after getting hit in the face with a chair by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre intended to hit Erik but got Woods instead, who said he now has whiplash. In a post on Twitter, WWE offered an update on Woods and said he is dealing with ‘cervical strain’.

