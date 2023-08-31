wrestling / News
WWE Provides Update On Xavier Woods’ Injury, Says He Suffered ‘Cervical Strain’
As previously reported, Xavier Woods noted he won’t be wrestling on next week’s WWE RAW after getting hit in the face with a chair by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre intended to hit Erik but got Woods instead, who said he now has whiplash. In a post on Twitter, WWE offered an update on Woods and said he is dealing with ‘cervical strain’.
“BREAKING: Xavier Woods suffered a cervical strain after getting hit by a chair thrown by Drew McIntyre. He will miss the upcoming Monday Night Raw.”
BREAKING: Xavier Woods suffered a cervical strain after getting hit by a chair thrown by Drew McIntyre. He will miss the upcoming Monday Night Raw. pic.twitter.com/WiZboDvke4
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2023
