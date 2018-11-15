WWE News: Updated Card For Starrcade Show, Survivor Series 2009 Full Match

– WWE has an updated card for Starrcade, which takes place on November 24th at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. The updated lineup is:

* WWE Intercontential Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

* United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. New Day

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Miz vs. Rusev w/Lana

Special concert with Elias and Ric Flair

Also appearing: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler.

– WWE posted the following video from Survivor Series 2009 with John Cena defending the WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels and Triple H: