wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated Card For Starrcade Show, Survivor Series 2009 Full Match
November 15, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for Starrcade, which takes place on November 24th at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. The updated lineup is:
* WWE Intercontential Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
* United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. New Day
* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Miz vs. Rusev w/Lana
Special concert with Elias and Ric Flair
Also appearing: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler.
– WWE posted the following video from Survivor Series 2009 with John Cena defending the WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels and Triple H: