WWE Announces Updated Guest List For This Week’s The Bump
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has updated their list of guests for this week’s episode of The Bump. The Bump’s Twitter account announced today that Ezekiel, Liv Morgan, and Madcap Moss will be the guests for tomorrow’s episode, which airs at 10 AM ET on WWE’s digital platforms.
Get ready for Ezekiel live on @WWETheBump tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/YjKTRiiKUZ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 3, 2022
Let's get ready for #WMBacklash with @MadcapMoss tomorrow on @WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/zETPFXHedF
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 3, 2022
