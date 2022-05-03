wrestling / News

WWE Announces Updated Guest List For This Week’s The Bump

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bump Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

WWE has updated their list of guests for this week’s episode of The Bump. The Bump’s Twitter account announced today that Ezekiel, Liv Morgan, and Madcap Moss will be the guests for tomorrow’s episode, which airs at 10 AM ET on WWE’s digital platforms.

