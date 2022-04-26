wrestling / News

WWE News: Updated Lineup For This Week’s The Bump, Titus O’Neil Visits White House

April 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has an updated guest lineup for this week’s episode of The Bump. WWE announced that Omos and MVP, Drew Gulak, and Solo Sikoa on tomorrow’s show, which airs at 10 PM ET on digital platforms.

– The WWE PR account noted that Titus O’Neil visited the White House to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup wins:

