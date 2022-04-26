wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated Lineup For This Week’s The Bump, Titus O’Neil Visits White House
– WWE has an updated guest lineup for this week’s episode of The Bump. WWE announced that Omos and MVP, Drew Gulak, and Solo Sikoa on tomorrow’s show, which airs at 10 PM ET on digital platforms.
TOMORROW on @WWETheBump @TheGiantOmos & @The305MVP have much to say about The All Mighty @fightbobby ahead of #WMBacklash! pic.twitter.com/S67ixr4yxa
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 26, 2022
– The WWE PR account noted that Titus O’Neil visited the White House to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup wins:
.@WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador @TitusONeilWWE recently visited the White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup champs @TBLightning. https://t.co/jnoAH71FPK pic.twitter.com/MRgcbbfarY
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) April 26, 2022
