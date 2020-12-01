wrestling / News
WWE Updates Job Listing For Talent Brand Manager
WWE is still looking for a talent brand manager, and has updated their listing for the job. As reported earlier this month, WWE is looking for someone who to be part of the “WWE Talent Management Group” which will “deliver best-in-class 360-degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and maximizing monetization opportunities for Talent and WWE.”
As PWInsider reports, WWE has added the following to the job listing:
“The Talent Brand Manager (based in NY or LA) will have the opportunity to handle and grow the brands of leading television/social media personalities within the WWE. This person will be a self-motivated, positive, and interpersonal branding professional who has directly led multiple projects for celebrity brand campaigns across any industry.”
