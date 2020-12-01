WWE Updates Job Listing For Talent Brand Manager

WWE is still looking for a talent brand manager, and has updated their listing for the job. As reported earlier this month, WWE is looking for someone who to be part of the “WWE Talent Management Group” which will “deliver best-in-class 360-degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and maximizing monetization opportunities for Talent and WWE.”

As PWInsider reports, WWE has added the following to the job listing: