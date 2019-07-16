wrestling / News
WWE Updates List of Legends Advertised For Next Week’s Raw Reunion
July 15, 2019
– WWE has an updated list of the talent set for next week’s Raw Reunion show. The show takes place next Monday and airs live on USA Network.
Advertised for the show are Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, X-Pac, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Road Dogg, Sgt. Slaughter, The Godfather, Booker T, Kelly Kelly, Sid Vicious, Mark Henry, Santino Marella, D-Von Dudley, Ted DiBiase, Rikishi, Ron Simmons, Jerry Lawler, Christian, Kurt Angle, The Boogeyman, Hurricane, and Jimmy Hart.
