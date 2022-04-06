WWE Updates Listings For Upcoming Live Events, Cody Rhodes & More Added

WWE has updated several live event listings through the end of May with Cody Rhodes and more added to shows. PWInsider reports that the following changes have been made to upcoming shows:

* April 8th: Smackdown (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) Seth Rollins is no longer advertised but Ronda Rousey is.

* April 11th: Raw (Detroit, Michigan) Roman Reigns has been added.

* April 15th: Smackdown (Worcester, Massachusetts) Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins added. They are advertised for the Dark Match Main Event.

* April 16th: Saturday Night Main Event (Erie, Pennsylvania) Cody Rhodes is advertised. No Big E advertised anymore.

* April 22nd: Smackdown (Albany, New York) Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair advertised.

* April 24 Sunday Night Stunner (Augusta, Georgia) Cody Rhodes advertised.

* April 28th: WWE Live (Newcastle, UK) Bobby Lashley is advertised for a Smackdown brand European tour.

* April 29th: WWE Live (London) Gunther and Randy Orton advertised.

* April 30th: WWE Live (Paris) Gunther advertised.

* May 1st: WWE Live (Leipzig, Germany) Gunther, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton advertised.

* May 6th: Smackdown (Uniondale, New York) Cody Rhodes is advertised.

* May 9th: RAW (Hartford, Connecticut) Ronda Rousey is advertised.

* May 13th: Smackdown (Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania) Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley advertised.

* May 14th: Saturday Night’s Main Event (Florence, South Carolina) Cody Rhodes advertised.

* May 15th: Sunday Night Stunner (Roanoke, Virginia) Cody Rhodes advertised.

* May 20th: Smackdown (Grand Rapids, Michigan) Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley advertised.

* May 22nd: Sunday Night Stunner (Fort Wayne, Indiana) Cody Rhodes advertised.

* May 27th: Smackdown (North Little Rock, Arkansas) Cody Rhodes advertised.

* May 30th: Raw (Des Moines, Iowa) Ronda Rousey advertised.