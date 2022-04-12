wrestling / News

WWE Updates Matches For May 6th Long Island Show

April 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has updated its lineup of announced matches for the May 6th Smackdown taping in Long Island, New York. PWInsider reports that the following was advertised for the Smackdown taping:

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Also set to appear: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey

