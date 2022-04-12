wrestling / News
WWE Updates Matches For May 6th Long Island Show
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has updated its lineup of announced matches for the May 6th Smackdown taping in Long Island, New York. PWInsider reports that the following was advertised for the Smackdown taping:
* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Also set to appear: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey
