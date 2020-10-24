wrestling / News

WWE Offers Updates On Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Tomasso Ciampa In Latest NXT Injury Report

October 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Fish Undisputed Era NXT

The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, as Matt Camp gives updates on Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Tomasso Ciampa. You can see the full video and a summary below.

* Bobby Fish’s knee was evaluated at a local medical facility after the attack on him backstage, and he is not cleared. His status is considered week to week.

* Similarly, Strong was evaluated at a local medical facility after the attack on him and is also week to week, as he is not medically cleared.

* Ciampa was evaluated after he was hit in the head by Velveteen Dream’s cast in their match with Kushida, which Kushida won. Ciampa is listed as day to day.

