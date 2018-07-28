Various News: Xavier Woods Reveals UpUpDownDown Title Belt, Full Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks Summerslam 2016 Match, and Matt Jackson Wishes His Brother a Happy Birthday

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video today that unveils a new UpUpDownDown Championship title. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released the full match video for Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks at Summerslam 2016. You can check out the complete match video in the player below.

– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks sent out a tweet today wishing a happy birthday to his brother, Nick Jackson, also of The Young Bucks. You can check out Jackson’s birthday tweet to his brother below. Nick Jackson celebrates his birthday today, turning 29 years old.