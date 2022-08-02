WWE US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley has his next United States Title defense set for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Ciampa won the #1 contendership to the title by beating AJ Styles in a match for the title show, which will take place next Monday.

Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable to advance to the match with Styles, who likewise defeated Mustafa Ali and The Miz. The Miz helped Ciampa pick up the win and earn his first main roster title show.

Raw airs next Monday live on USA Network.