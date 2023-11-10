WWE To Raise Massive US Flag Over New HQ For Veterans Day, Vince McMahon Comments

WWE is honoring veterans and the military by raising a gigantic American Flag over the new WWE headquarters on Veterans Day, and Vince McMahon has commented on the matter. WWE issued the following announcement of the 3,040 square foot flag that will be raised on Veterans Day “in honor of Veterans Day and on behalf of all Americans”; you can see a picture of the flag flying over the HQ above.

WWE’S® HUGE AMERICAN FLAG

3,000+ Square Foot Flag Will Soar Above WWE’s New Stamford HQ Beginning Veterans Day Weekend

WWE® today announced that, in honor of Veterans Day and on behalf of all Americans, the company will raise one of the largest American flags in the country atop the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, Conn. The flag, which measures a massive 3,040 square feet at 76 feet wide and 40 feet tall, will fly as a beacon of patriotism – inspired by and in honor of all of our veterans, especially those troops killed in action. WWE has a multi-decade commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces, which includes visiting nearly 400 military installations throughout the world, entertaining U.S. soldiers through Tribute to the Troops annual holiday specials, offering all U.S. military personnel free tickets to WWE live events, and partnering with military organizations, such as Hire Heroes USA and the National Medal of Freedom Museum to make an impact in the community. Then. Now. Forever. Together.

McMahon spoke with Fox News about the flag and WWE’s support of the military and veterans, and you can see highlights below:

On the flag: “It’s one of the largest flags in the country and I think it’s a representation of how so many people feel about our country. Not too many flags fly these days. And this is something that’s nonpolitical, simply the patriotism of what we stand for and what so many people in our country stand for. The size of it, I think, just represents how many people in our country love our armed forces, love what they have done, especially those who gave their lives.”

On the flag being a reminder of American veterans: “It makes you have a great feeling about our country. That’s one of the things we’re trying to accomplish. I don’t think it has anything to do with politics or any of that – what that flag means to people and what it means, just not to our veterans and so forth, what it means to your country. We live in the greatest country in the world and freedom of speech is important whether or not you agree with what the flag stands for or not. Our soldiers have died and those who have served in wars did that because of our country.”

On the importance of Veterans Day: “I think people forget about Veterans Day – what it means truly to our country. I think people these days sort of take for granted some of the things, important things, of celebrations of our country, what it truly means. So, I get it. You just move on and so forth. But it’s important that our country doesn’t move on – on this day. And what we can do to remind people of what this day truly means other than a day off is so important. It causes people to stop only for a moment and think when they see that flag, they’re going to stop and think about it and understand some of the joys and some of the freedoms we have in our country.”