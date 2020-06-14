WWE US Title Match Confirmed for Backlash Kickoff Show

– The previously announced US Championship rematch for WWE Backlash 2020 between new champion Apollo Crews and former champion Andrade has been confirmed for tonight’s Backlash Kickoff show. WWE.com confirmed the news earlier today, which you can see below.

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade – United States Championship Match (Kickoff Match)

Apollo Crews began his reign as United States Champion hunting for a worthy challenger; now the man whom he took the title from wants to end the search for him. Crews will face Andrade for the United States Title tonight on the WWE Backlash Kickoff Show after the former champion won a Triple Threat Match on Raw to earn the opportunity.

In a matchup with Kevin Owens and Angel Garza, Andrade capitalized on an opening provided by a KO Stunner to Garza and pinned his close friend to claim his place in the championship match. The week prior, Crews teamed with Owens to defeat Andrade & Garza in red brand tag team action.

Will Crews continue his dominance over Andrade and extend his reign? Will the simmering tensions within Zelina Vega’s stable take Andrade’s focus away from the task at hand?

Find out on the WWE Backlash Kickoff Show, streaming tonight at 6 ET/3 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!