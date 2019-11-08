WWE Using Different Set For RAW and Smackdown at Today’s Taping

WWE is currently taping tonight’s Smackdown and Monday’s RAW in Manchester, England, and it appears they are using a different set for the UK shows. Both RAW and Smackdown were given new sets last month, but neither will be used for these tapings. You can see photos below.

@RajGiri_303 looks like wwe couldn't be bothered to build either the smackdown set or raw set for today's tapings! #WWEUKTour pic.twitter.com/6c6ZvrwrFE — James Kipling (@kipkip24) November 8, 2019