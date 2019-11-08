wrestling / News
WWE Using Different Set For RAW and Smackdown at Today’s Taping
WWE is currently taping tonight’s Smackdown and Monday’s RAW in Manchester, England, and it appears they are using a different set for the UK shows. Both RAW and Smackdown were given new sets last month, but neither will be used for these tapings. You can see photos below.
And we're in #WWE #WWEManchester #SmackDown #RAW pic.twitter.com/7C2x5OWnOy
— WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) November 8, 2019
@RajGiri_303 looks like wwe couldn't be bothered to build either the smackdown set or raw set for today's tapings! #WWEUKTour pic.twitter.com/6c6ZvrwrFE
— James Kipling (@kipkip24) November 8, 2019
Nearly time for #WWEManchester 👍🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/XuEjaTDtT5
— Pete☠ (@Bluepeter1979) November 8, 2019
Can’t say this is a bad view! #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/vDzWdMMbyq
— Nathan =] (@stick_0511) November 8, 2019
And we’re here for SmackDown and Raw!!! #WWEManchester #WWEUK pic.twitter.com/cIQCz8uQpl
— Adnan Riaz (@AdnanRiaz9) November 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Original Plans For PAC Match, Private Party vs. Dark Order On AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite and NXT See Viewership and Ratings Increases This Week, AEW Beats NXT for Sixth Week
- Jungle Grrrl on Her Upcoming WOW Title Match With Tessa Blanchard, How Blanchard Has Not Walked Her Path of Being a Self-Made Legend
- Natalya Discusses Her Thoughts On AEW And If She Is Enjoying What They’re Doing