WWE Using Different Set For RAW and Smackdown at Today’s Taping

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown Logo 2019

WWE is currently taping tonight’s Smackdown and Monday’s RAW in Manchester, England, and it appears they are using a different set for the UK shows. Both RAW and Smackdown were given new sets last month, but neither will be used for these tapings. You can see photos below.

