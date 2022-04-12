WWE News: Usos Challenge RK-Bro to Title Unification Match on Raw, Damian Priest Stops Match With AJ Styles

– The Usos have laid down a tag team title unification challenge to RK-Bro as of this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw The Usos come out and challenge Randy Orton and Riddle to a match to unify the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

Before RK-Bro could accept, the Street Profits came down to the ring and got involved. They ended up facing The Usos in a losing effort, after which RK-Bro laid them out only to be taken down by The Usos to end the show.

– Damian Priest faced AJ Styles on tonight’s Raw, though the match did not have an ending because during the match, Priest kicked AJ to the floor and then knelt in the ring. He looked up as a bluish purple light shone down and the show went to commercials. By the time it came back, the match had been called off and Styles was in the back.