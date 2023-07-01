WWE News: The Usos Confront Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa On Smackdown, Bayley & IYO SKY Cut Off Shotzi’s Hair

The Usos played a few mind games with Reigns and Solo Sikoa ahead of their Money in the Bank match on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Reigns, Sikoa and Paul Heyman come to the ring in the main event segment, with Reigns saying he was the only person who cares about the Usos. He said he was willing to let the two back into the Bloodline if they acknowledged him.

That brought out Jimmy and Jey, who teased what might happen to The Bloodline if Reigns loses on Saturday. They noted that they don’t want to be the next Head of the Table but suggested that Sikoa could end up being so. A brawl them broke out, with the brothers standing tall to end the show.

– Bayley retained her spot in Money in the Bank on the show, defeating Shotzi in a singles match with help from IYO SKY. Shotzi then confronted the two backstage and shoved Bayley, which led to a beatdown that ended with Bayley cutting off a large chunk of Shotzi’s hair:

