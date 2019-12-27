– It looks like the Usos could be returning to WWE television in the near future. According to a post by @WrestleVotes, the WWE creative team was instructed to start coming up with ideas for the duo. They will reportedly be part of the Raw brand, though WrestleVotes notes, “that means nothing.”

The Usos were not part of the WWE Draft in October. They have no been on television since July. Jimmy Uso was arrested and charged with a DUI on July 25, though he was found not guilty in court in December. They were reportedly set to return for the SmackDown on Fox premiere in October, though that didn’t happen.