WWE News: Usos Comment On Leaving The Bloodline, Shawn Michaels Commemorates 35th Anniversary In WWE

– The Usos took to social media to react to their turning on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to close out WWE Smackdown. As noted, Jey Uso joined Jimmy in leaving the group and attacked Reigns and Solo Sikoa to close the episode.

The team posted to Twitter to comment on the move, writing:

If you deserved it…#WeTheRealOnes — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 18, 2023

– Shawn Michaels took to his own Twitter account to celebrate his 35th anniversary with WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote:

“35 years ago, I entered @WWE as The Heartbreak Kid and what a ride it’s been! Thank you to WWE for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and to the incredible WWE Universe for your unending support! You’re the reason I’ve still got that sweet chin music after all these years!”