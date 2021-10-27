wrestling / News
WWE News: The Usos React to Solo Sikoa’s NXT Debut, Stock Down
October 27, 2021 | Posted by
– The Usos’ brother Solo Sikoa made his NXT debut at Halloween Havoc, and the Smackdown team took to Twitter to react. As noted, Sikoa made his debut at Tuesday’s show in a segment that saw him take out Grayson Waller and stare down LA Knight.
Following Sikoa’s debut, the Usos posted to Twitter retweeting the photo of their brother with a blood drop emoji:
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 27, 2021
– WWE’s stock close at $59.86 on Wednesday, down $0.72 (1.19%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.74% on the day.
